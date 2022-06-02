SC Lottery
Emergency crews responding to crash involving injuries in Awendaw area

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say crews are responding to a crash involving injuries in the Awendaw area Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say it’s on Highway 17 and Sewee Road, and involves two vehicles and minor injuries.

One lane of Highway 17 southbound is closed with traffic in the area slow moving.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

