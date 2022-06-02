SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Jan. 6 committee sets prime-time hearing date for findings

FILE - Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan....
FILE - Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, arrives to testify before the House Rules Committee at the Capitol in Washington, April 4, 2022. The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is rejecting a request from the Justice Department for access to the committee's interviews, for now.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol will go public with its findings in a hearing next week, the start of what lawmakers hope will be a high-profile airing of the causes and consequences of the domestic attack on the U.S. government.

Lawmakers plan to hold a series of hearings in June that they promise will lay out, step-by-step, how former President Donald Trump and his allies worked feverishly to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election, spreading lies about widespread voter fraud — widely debunked by judges and his own administration — that fueled a violent assault on the seat of democracy.

The six hearings, set to begin June 9 and expected to last until late June, will be the first time the committee discloses “previously unseen material” about what it has discovered in the course of a sprawling 10-month investigation that has touched nearly every aspect of the insurrection.

More than 1,000 people have been interviewed by the panel, and only brief snippets of that testimony have been revealed to the public, mostly through court filings. The hearings are expected to showcase a series of witnesses but the committee has not yet publicly released the names.

The investigation has focused on every aspect of the insurrection, including the efforts by Trump and his allies to cast doubt on the election and halt the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory; the financing and organizing of rallies in Washington that took place before the attack; security failures by Capitol Police and federal agencies; and the actions of the rioters themselves.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS have responded to a strip mall...
Vehicle malfunction leads to hospitalization of 5 children found in vehicle in N. Charleston
Court records state that 35-year-old Maurice Malloy, 26-year-old Ayesha Saleemah McGee, and...
Three arrested in aftermath of Charleston mass shooting bond out
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Police say 41-year-old Lashun “Bones” Rodgers was fatally shot by her neighbor's 10-year-old...
Police: Girl, 10, fatally shot neighbor her mom was fighting with
The North Charleston Police Department charged Vincent Samuel Reid of North Charleston with...
Report: Man throws baby at girlfriend after finding her talking on the phone

Latest News

Seth Phillips was arrested in Ontario County, New York, in connection with the May 13 drive-by...
4th suspect arrested in shooting that killed 6-year-old
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: President Biden addresses nation on gun violence
The Habitat of Humanity of Charleston is partnering up with Hilton Grand Vacations to build a...
Lowcountry woman, 9-months pregnant, helps build her new home
FILE - A Social Security card is displayed on Oct. 12, 2021, in Tigard, Ore.
Go-broke dates pushed back for Social Security, Medicare