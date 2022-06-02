Lowcountry woman, 9-months pregnant, helps build her new home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A pregnant mother wanted a new home so bad she was willing to help build it while nine months pregnant.

The Habitat of Humanity of Charleston is partnering up with Hilton Grand Vacations to build a home for a mother named Sara and her four children, one born just last week. The home is being built on Redwood Street in the North Charleston area.

When receiving a home from Habitat for Humanity, a family must meet certain criteria. One of these is to fulfill 400 sweat equity hours, which means an individual must put in the work to get the home they want in return.

Despite being pregnant with her fourth child, Sara was more than willing to meet her criteria as soon as possible.

“She is no longer allowed to be at the site because she just had her baby, her newest baby,” Kinsey Clark, the volunteer coordinator for Habitat for Humanity, said. “She is now a mother of four, and that was last Thursday. So, she will be back in about a month or so, so she’ll be able to be back out here to start lending a hand. She’s very excited.”

Eric MacMartin, general manager of Liberty Place Charleston, is one of the leaders of this project and says this is a great way to give back.

“There’s so many ways to give back, and really this is coinciding with our one-year anniversary of opening, which is June 1 of last year,” MacMartin said. “So, we’re really getting more and more into the community as time goes on.”

The home is expected to be two stories; it should be finished by the end of August.

This will be Habitat for Humanity’s 96th home in the Charleston area.

