Myrtle Beach police, SLED inspect middle school following social media threat

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple law enforcement agencies across the area are sending additional officers to local schools after threats circulated on social media.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said Myrtle Beach Middle School received threats via social media and released the following statement:

“We are aware of a threat referencing Myrtle Beach Middle School, and we share in our communities concern. Out of an abundance of caution, we have additional officers assigned to the Myrtle Beach schools. Our investigators are working to identify the person who made the threat, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact law enforcement. The department will use every resource available to ensure the safety of students at our schools. Threats toward schools are extremely serious, and parents and guardians need to discuss the consequences of making threats with their students.”

The Myrtle Beach Middle School principal made a phone call to parents on Wednesday night alerting them that they were aware of a threat made on Snapchat.

“It is threatening toward our school, and it is from someone none of us seem to know,” Dr. Janice Christy said. “Many students and parents have reached out to report this message, which is the right thing to do. If you see something, say something - and many of you have.”

On Thursday morning, another message was sent to parents letting them know that the Myrtle Beach Police Department worked overnight to investigate the threat and will continue their investigation.

“Further, our building was swept this morning by the MBPD K9 Unit and SLED (State Law Enforcement Division) and we are safe to enter and use our building,” Christy said.

Myrtle Beach police are asking anyone for information to contact them.

In Marion County, the sheriff’s office and Mullins Police Department announced they would send additional officers to patrol Palmetto Middle School after they said a threat was directed at the school through social media. The Mullins Police Department said it has safety measures in place to protect students, teachers and staff. The police department asks anyone with information on the threat to call 911 or its tip line at 843-464-0707 ext. 1.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

