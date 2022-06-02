Parents’ Bill of Rights passed by Senate Republicans

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Senate Republicans and one Democrat voted 28-18 in favor of HB 755, titled “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” on Wednesday, June 1. The bill would require teachers to notify parents if their child requests to use a different name or pronouns and ban mentions of sexual orientation and gender identity in K-3 curriculums.

Local senators Danny Earl Britt Jr. (District 13), Bill Rabon (District 8) and Michael V. Lee (District 9) voted in favor of the bill. To become law, the bill would have to pass through the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and be signed into law by Governor Roy Cooper. If he vetoes the bill, a two-thirds vote in both houses would be needed to pass the bill.

Sold as focusing on parental rights, the bill does specify and gather information on what parents can request from schools in a single place. It also outlines a requirement for schools to promote parental involvement and provides a more specific process for parents to obtain information on curriculums.

The bill would require schools to notify parents if a student asks to use a different name or pronouns and ban “instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity” in K-3 curriculums.

N.C. Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger said in a defense of the bill that 57% of voters in a survey support the passage of a parents’ bill of rights. While that survey does ask this question, it never mentions the specifics of any bill.

The American Academy of Pediatrics found that LGBTQ+ children and teens are negatively affected by trying to suppress their identity and the fear of being outed. Studies repeatedly find that LGBTQ+ people have healthier outcomes and lower suicide risks when they are supported by their friends and family.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.