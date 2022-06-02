SC Lottery
Police identify person of interest in theft of Boy Scout statue

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they have identified a person of interest in the theft of a bronze and life-sized Boy Scout statue that was stolen from a center in North Charleston.

Police say on Tuesday at 4:04 p.m. officers responded to the Boy Scouts of America office on Medical Plaza Drive where officials reported someone had stolen the organization’s 6-foot statue.

NCPD Public Information Officer Harve Jacobs said on Wednesday, investigators believed they recovered the pieces of the statue which were returned to the Boy Scouts office.

The statue was stolen during the Memorial Day holiday weekend from the Coastal Carolina Council...
The statue was stolen during the Memorial Day holiday weekend from the Coastal Carolina Council BSA Service Center on Medical Plaza Drive.(Live 5 News)

READ MORE: Thieves make off with bronze, life-sized Boy Scout statue from N. Charleston center

Scout leaders had alerted several scrap metal businesses in the area following the theft.

That was exactly the right thing to do, according to Kim Stobles, who Live 5 News spoke with. Her husband owns B&D Metal Recyclers LLC, where the statue was discovered. Stobles says a man attempted to resell the parts when an employee identified them as stolen and refused the sale.

The person in question ran away, and the police were called.

The statue, designed by R. Tait McKenzie, was cast in 1937 and was a cornerstone of the scout office for decades.

Authorities are continuing the investigation, an no arrests have been made yet.

