Police: Two found dead in Kannapolis home, daycare

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Kannapolis police are investigating a double homicide that happened at a home and daycare Thursday morning.

Police say the homicide happened just after 8 a.m. at the B&T Learning Center family childcare home on James Street.

Sharon Chambers, the owner of the childcare home, and nephew Benny Sloan Jr. were found dead by Chambers’ adult daughter, according to family.

Police say this crime was a domestic act.

The learning center serves children up to 12 years old and has a 3-star license from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service’s Division of Child Development and Early Education. No children were there when the homicide took place.

