Porter-Gaud faces lawsuit in handling of former student’s rape allegations

By Cameron Bopp
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Porter-Gaud is facing a new lawsuit after a mother claims the school poorly handled the investigations into her son’s rape allegations.

According to the lawsuit, an investigation conducted by police found no evidence. After that, the suit says Porter-Gaud hired their own investigators from the #MeTooMovement, and no evidence turned up then, either. These results reportedly came after 25 other people were already notified that they would be called as witnesses in the investigation.

The court documents filed in Charleston County on May 29, 2022, say it’s a case of “he said/she said,” and that the accused was shamed and slandered by fellow students and the accuser during and after the investigations. He also wasn’t allowed to go to school.

The lawsuit claims the two students engaged in consensual sex back in 2018 when they were 15 years old. The documents go on to say five months later, the girl claimed she was raped.

The filings allege that was a lie, and police found no evidence of wrongdoing.

After the case was closed, the documents say school officials withheld the results of that investigation and hired their own investigators, and no evidence was found then, either.

The boy’s mother is suing the school for slander and negligence, among other allegations, saying Porter-Gaud officials let the word get around and did no damage-control after the results of those investigations came out.

We’ve reached out to the school to get a comment on these claims and are still waiting to hear back.

