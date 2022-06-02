SC Lottery
Report: Man throws baby at girlfriend after finding her talking on the phone

The North Charleston Police Department charged Vincent Samuel Reid of North Charleston with first-degree domestic violence and unlawful conduct towards a child.(CCDC)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers have arrested a 31-year-old man who is accused of throwing a baby at his girlfriend after allegedly finding her talking on the phone.

The North Charleston Police Department charged Vincent Samuel Reid of North Charleston with first-degree domestic violence and unlawful conduct towards a child.

The investigation began at 12:21 a.m. on Wednesday when police officers responded to an apartment on Alston Avenue for a possible child abduction.

The victim said the incident began as she was sitting at home with her children and her boyfriend entered the home intoxicated, and when he saw her talking on he phone to someone he snatched the phone from her. A report states the suspect began calling the person the victim was talking to and threatening to go and shoot their home.

The victim said she then grabbed her phone and called 911, and at that time a verbal argument started between the victim and the suspect. Police say the suspect then hit the victim in the face, took her phone, grabbed the baby, and walked out of the home.

The victim said when she called 911, the suspect entered the home, took the phone and threw it. The incident report states that the suspect then threw the baby at the victim, grabbed the victim by the neck in an attempt to choke her and then bit her right shoulder.

Authorities say the victim was able to bite the suspect’s hand and call out to her daughter who was in another room to have her call 911.

VIDEO: Officers celebrate Pride Month