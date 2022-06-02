RiverDogs Break Out Bats for Convincing 13-2 Win in Kinston

Kinston, NC - The Charleston RiverDogs pounded out 11 hits at the plate and struck out 13 on the mound in a convincing 13-2 win over the Down East Wood Ducks at Grainger Stadium on Wednesday night. First baseman Bobby Seymour went 4-4 with a home run, four RBI and four runs scored. The victory boosted the RiverDogs record to 32-15 and kept them two games behind the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in the south division standings.

The game was highly contested for the first seven innings before the RiverDogs (32-15) eventually pulled away. They scored the first runs of the contest in the second inning against Down East starter Bradford Webb. Mason Auer opened the frame with a triple and scored on Seymour’s RBI single. A walk and a hit by pitch loaded the bases for Dawson Dimon later in the inning. The catcher drove a fly ball to the wall in center field that was caught by Alejandro Osuna, resulting in a sacrifice fly that put the RiverDogs on top 2-0.

Down East (22-25) cut that lead in half when Cam Cauley started the fourth inning with a triple and Efrenyer Narvaez drove him in with a soft line drive single to right field. That was the only run the Wood Ducks scratched across against Christian Fernandez, who whiffed seven batters over 5.0 innings. The right-hander allowed just three hits.

Carson Williams began the sixth inning by working a walk off of Webb. He advanced to second on an errant pickoff throw and then stole third base, allowing him to score on Auer’s RBI single. Auer advanced to third base, but was picked off right before Seymour blasted his seventh home run of the campaign to make it 4-1.

Down East did their final damage on a solo home run by Yosy Galan in the seventh inning. The long ball resulted in the only run allowed by Austin Vernon, who continued his dominant ways by striking out six in 3.0 innings of work. Jack Snyder used a double play to work around two hits in the final inning.

Not satisfied with a two-run lead, the offense blew the game open in the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Auer and Nick Schnell each drove in two runs with a singles and Abiezel Ramirez put an exclamation point on the frame with a two-run home run, his third of the season. Seymour ended his impressive evening with a two-run single in the ninth. The final run scored on Ramirez’s RBI single two batters later to reach the 13-2 final.

Along with Seymour’s offensive exploits, Auer and Ramirez each tallied three hits and drove in three runs. Nick Schnell added two RBI of his own. Shane Sasaki’s hitting streak came to an end at 12 games after he went 0-5 at the plate.

Someone will take the series lead on Thursday night in the third game of the set. RHP Daiveyon Whittle (0-0, 1.69) takes his turn in the RiverDogs rotation. Down East will roll with LHP Robby Ahlstrom (0-4, 4.85). First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m.

