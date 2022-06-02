SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Unidentified boy found in suitcase in Indiana laid to rest

Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern Washington County was found inside of a suitcase.(Indiana State Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ind. (AP) — A young boy found dead inside a suitcase in a heavily wooded area of southern Indiana has been laid to rest.

Todd Murphy, the chaplain for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, called the unidentified boy an “unknown angel” during a memorial service Wednesday at the Weathers Funeral Home in Salem, Indiana.

The child’s gray casket was topped by a floral arrangement and stuffed animals. He was later buried at a Salem cemetery.

His gravestone marker bears the image of an angel and an inscription that reads, “In loving memory of a beloved little boy known but to God.”

A mushroom hunter found the child’s body on April 16 in Washington County.

Investigators believe the boy, who was Black, was about 5 years old and had died within the previous week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court records state that 35-year-old Maurice Malloy, 26-year-old Ayesha Saleemah McGee, and...
Three arrested in aftermath of Charleston mass shooting bond out
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Police say 41-year-old Lashun “Bones” Rodgers was fatally shot by her neighbor's 10-year-old...
Police: Girl, 10, fatally shot neighbor her mom was fighting with
The North Charleston Fire Department responded to a fire at a scrap metal facility Wednesday...
No injuries during fire at N. Charleston scrap metal facility, officials say
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they had deputies working off duty...
Deputies, police officers respond to Wannamaker County Park due to multiple fights

Latest News

Offenders caught stealing someone else’s delivery risk up to five years in jail.
Porch pirates could face felony charges if caught in this state
The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS have responded to a strip mall...
Police respond to North Charleston parking lot
A plant in Claycomo, Missouri, near Kansas City, that makes big electric and combustion-engine...
Ford plans to add 6,200 jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri
Harvey Weinstein, shown in this file photo, is jailed in California, where he was extradited...
Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction upheld by appeals court
The Belton Police Athletic Association, which has sponsored the tournament for 30 years, has...
AR-15 raffle pulled from school’s DARE fundraiser following recent mass shootings