SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

$200M development next to TopGolf to create over 700 jobs

RealityLink Charleston says the new development will include around 300 high-end apartments,...
RealityLink Charleston says the new development will include around 300 high-end apartments, restaurants, a seven-story hotel with an 800-car parking garage.(RealityLink)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The TopGolf in North Charleston is expected to open at the end of this year, but there’s another development right next to it that could bring hundreds of jobs to the Lowcountry.

Crews worked Friday on clearing around 30 acres of land for the Uptown at Centre Pointe development, which will bring more amenities to the area between Interstates 526 and 26.

The planned development is located across the street from the North Charleston Coliseum and the Performing Arts Center.

The developer said it will have around 300 high-end apartments, restaurants and a seven-story hotel with an 800-car parking garage. It will also bring long-term rentals, an entertainment space and several more retail stores to the region.

“What we’ve created here with this dense development is a place you can tailgate before a hockey game,” RealtyLink Charleston Principal Lenn Jewel said. “You can have dinner at a nice steakhouse before a Broadway show at the PAC. You can have drinks after a concert, so we’re really tied into the Coliseum Complex in North Charleston.”

Last week, the City of North Charleston rezoned 120 acres of land, so the developer could build the project with more density. Overall, it spans around 30 acres, with another 90 acres being saved for conservation.

The city says the development is expected to create around 750 jobs.

The developer says the apartments and the hotel should be completed in 2024, with some of the other restaurants and stores possibly opening next year.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS have responded to a strip mall...
Vehicle malfunction leads to hospitalization of 5 children found in vehicle in N. Charleston
Court records state that 35-year-old Maurice Malloy, 26-year-old Ayesha Saleemah McGee, and...
Three arrested in aftermath of Charleston mass shooting bond out
The North Charleston Police Department charged Vincent Samuel Reid of North Charleston with...
Report: Man throws baby at girlfriend after finding her talking on the phone
Police say 41-year-old Lashun “Bones” Rodgers was fatally shot by her neighbor's 10-year-old...
Police: Girl, 10, fatally shot neighbor her mom was fighting with
Authorities say it happened in the 700 block of Cartwright Drive and damaged some vehicles. A...
Drive-by shooting damages vehicles at West Ashley neighborhood

Latest News

A high-speed chase recorded on a Charleston County Sheriff's Office vehicle's dashcam ended in...
High-speed chase ends in West Ashley crash caught on dashcam
Woodrow Wilson Brown III, 35, is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, the South...
Berkeley County man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
Antonio Lamont Ferguson, 45, of Summerville, is charged with two counts of distribution of...
Narcotics operation in Dorchester County claims first arrest
A crash on I-526 has two eastbound lanes closed on the Don Holt Bridge.
Crews clear crash on Don Holt Bridge