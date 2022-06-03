$200M development next to TopGolf to create over 700 jobs

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The TopGolf in North Charleston is expected to open at the end of this year, but there’s another development right next to it that could bring hundreds of jobs to the Lowcountry.

Crews worked Friday on clearing around 30 acres of land for the Uptown at Centre Pointe development, which will bring more amenities to the area between Interstates 526 and 26.

The planned development is located across the street from the North Charleston Coliseum and the Performing Arts Center.

The developer said it will have around 300 high-end apartments, restaurants and a seven-story hotel with an 800-car parking garage. It will also bring long-term rentals, an entertainment space and several more retail stores to the region.

“What we’ve created here with this dense development is a place you can tailgate before a hockey game,” RealtyLink Charleston Principal Lenn Jewel said. “You can have dinner at a nice steakhouse before a Broadway show at the PAC. You can have drinks after a concert, so we’re really tied into the Coliseum Complex in North Charleston.”

Last week, the City of North Charleston rezoned 120 acres of land, so the developer could build the project with more density. Overall, it spans around 30 acres, with another 90 acres being saved for conservation.

The city says the development is expected to create around 750 jobs.

The developer says the apartments and the hotel should be completed in 2024, with some of the other restaurants and stores possibly opening next year.

