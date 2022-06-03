Berkeley Co. dog sniffs out water leaks

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County’s newest employee has a nose for the job.

Agua, a Labrador Retriever mix, works with Berkeley County Water and Sanitation to sniff out water leaks in service lines and water mains.

Agua was donated to the department by Berkeley Animal Center in October 2020 and received training from Lowcountry Dog training to detect water leaks.

Officials say Agua has already detected multiple leaks across the county, including finding a sewer leak in 30 minutes after a contractor had spent days trying to locate it.

