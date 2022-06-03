SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Berkeley County man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

Woodrow Wilson Brown III, 35, is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, the South...
Woodrow Wilson Brown III, 35, is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said.(Beaufort County Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says a St. Stephen man is accused of soliciting a person he believed to be a child for sex.

Woodrow Wilson Brown III, 35, is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, Attorney General’s spokesman Robert Kittle said.

Investigators say Brown was previously convicted on related charges in 2010.

Internet Crimes Against Children investigators with the Beaufort Police Department made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the U.S. Secret Service, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation, Kittle said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS have responded to a strip mall...
Vehicle malfunction leads to hospitalization of 5 children found in vehicle in N. Charleston
Court records state that 35-year-old Maurice Malloy, 26-year-old Ayesha Saleemah McGee, and...
Three arrested in aftermath of Charleston mass shooting bond out
The North Charleston Police Department charged Vincent Samuel Reid of North Charleston with...
Report: Man throws baby at girlfriend after finding her talking on the phone
Police say 41-year-old Lashun “Bones” Rodgers was fatally shot by her neighbor's 10-year-old...
Police: Girl, 10, fatally shot neighbor her mom was fighting with
Seth Phillips was arrested in Ontario County, New York, in connection with the May 13 drive-by...
4th suspect arrested in shooting that killed 6-year-old

Latest News

Antonio Lamont Ferguson, 45, of Summerville, is charged with two counts of distribution of...
Narcotics operation in Dorchester County claims first arrest
A crash on I-526 has two eastbound lanes closed on the Don Holt Bridge.
Crews clear crash on Don Holt Bridge
Milton Asbury Carson is charged with felony dui resulting in great bodily injury or death, jail...
Man facing charges in connection to deadly January train vs. vehicle crash
Agua works with Berkeley County Water and Sanitation sniffing out water leaks in service lines...
Berkeley Co. dog sniffs out water leaks