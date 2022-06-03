Berkeley County man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says a St. Stephen man is accused of soliciting a person he believed to be a child for sex.

Woodrow Wilson Brown III, 35, is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, Attorney General’s spokesman Robert Kittle said.

Investigators say Brown was previously convicted on related charges in 2010.

Internet Crimes Against Children investigators with the Beaufort Police Department made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the U.S. Secret Service, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation, Kittle said.

