Charleston Co. Public Library’s summer meal program begins Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A partnership between the Charleston County Public Library, Charleston County School District and the Lowcountry Food Bank to provide meals and snacks for kids and teens begins Monday.

The program works together with the school district and food bank program to provide free lunches or snacks to kids aged 18 and younger during the traditional summer vacation period.

“We are delighted to once again be able to provide access to free, healthy foods for kids and teens this summer,” CCPL Associate Director, Community Engagement, Kathleen Montgomery said. “CCPL has been working to help fight food insecurity for children and teens and we wouldn’t be able to do this work without partners like CCSD and LFB, who are leaders in providing community support.”

The program provides hot lunches supplied by CCSD’s nutrition services department at six branch locations Monday through Friday between June 6 and Aug. 5 with the exception of holidays.

The six branch locations are:

John’s Island: 3531 Maybank Highway, John’s Island, 10:30 - 10:45 a.m.

Otranto Road: 2261 Otranto Road, Charleston, 11 – 11:15 a.m.

Cynthia Graham Hurd/St. Andrews: 1735 N. Woodmere Dr, Charleston, 11:15 - 11:30 a.m.

John L. Dart: 1067 King Street, Charleston, 11:50 a.m. – 12:05 p.m.

Cooper River Memorial (Temporary Location): 2036 Cherokee Street, Charleston, 12 - 12:15 p.m.

Main Library: 68 Calhoun Street, Charleston, 12:20 – 12:35 p.m.

In addition to the six locations, officials say four other branches will provide snacks or cold lunches between June 6 and Aug. 5.

The four locations are:

McClellanville: 222 Baker Street, McClellanville, snacks Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 12 -1 p.m.

Edisto Island: 1589 Highway 174, Edisto Island, snacks Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 2 - 3 p.m.

Baxter-Patrick James Island: 1858 Grimball Road, Charleston, snacks Monday – Friday from 12 - 1 p.m.

St. Paul’s Hollywood: 5130 Highway 165, Hollywood, cold lunch Monday – Friday from noon – 1 p.m.

