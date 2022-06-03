SC Lottery
Clemson’s Wagner Earns First-Team All-America Honors

Clemson infielder Max Wagner runs to first during an NCAA baseball game against South Carolina at Segra Park on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson won 10-2. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. - Sophomore Max Wagner (Green Bay, Wis.) was named a first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball on Thursday. He is Clemson’s 64th All-American in history and 29th first-team All-American.

The ACC Player-of-the-Year led the 2022 Tigers in batting average (.369), runs (66), hits (75), doubles (15), homers (27), RBIs (76), total bases (173), slugging percentage (.852), walks (45) and on-base percentage (.496). He is tied for third in the nation in home runs, eighth in RBIs and second in slugging percentage. His 27 homers tied the school season record and is tied for third most in a season in ACC history as well.

Wagner hit a home run every 7.5 at bats in 2022, easily setting a school record, and his .852 slugging percentage was second highest in a season in school history. He also reached base via a hit, walk or hit-by-pitch in each of the last 42 games.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

