CofC’s Privette Collects Collegiate Baseball All-America Accolades

By CofC Athletics
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. --- College of Charleston sophomore William Privette has been named to the Collegiate Baseball All-America Second Team after leading the Cougars to their program’s second CAA Regular Season Championship announced Collegiate Baseball officials Thursday.

Privette is only the third reliever in program history to earn All-America honors and the first since Russ Tomlinson was named to the Collegiate Baseball/Louisville Slugger Freshman All-America Team in 2007. The CAA Pitcher of the Year put together a sensational season setting a program and CAA single-season record with a 0.91 ERA and is the first pitcher league history to finish a campaign with an earned run average under one. Privette currently leads the nation in both ERA (0.91) and hits allowed per nine innings (4.70) and ranks second in WHIP (0.78).

He also ranks in the top-10 nationally with a CAA-best 12 saves, a total which ties him for fifth on the school’s single-season list. The 6-foot-6 right-hander worked at least two full innings in 19 of his 25 appearances this season with 10 of his 12 saves coming in outings spanning at least two frames. Privette struck out 80 batters in 59.1 innings of work averaging more than 12 K’s per nine frames.

