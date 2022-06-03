Deputies arrest suspect in fatal Williamsburg Co. shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a 30-year-old Kingstree man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a Kingstree convenience store.

Andrey Jomal McCrea was arrested on Thursday by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, North Charleston Police Department and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, authorities said.

Investigators with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office say a dispute that started at a convenience store led to a fatal shooting.

Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori L. Henryhand identified the victim as 39-year-old Damond Cortez Burgess of Columbia. Burgess was pronounced dead at Williamsburg Regional Hospital. An autopsy will be performed on Friday.

The shooting happened on Monday on Greenlee Street in Kingstree.

When deputies arrived they found a gunshot victim lying in the front seat of a vehicle. The victim was transported to a medical facility but later succumbed to their injuries.

A report states that the investigation revealed that there was an altercation between the victim and suspect inside Sam’s Quick Stop Convenience Store.

According to the sheriff’s office, both the victim and suspect left the store, but the altercation continued outside, resulting in the suspect discharging a firearm into the vehicle driven by the victim.

