‘Doc’ Antle, Myrtle Beach Safari owner, arrested by FBI

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The owner of the Myrtle Beach Safari is now behind bars, according to online records.

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday.

An FBI source confirmed to WMBF News that the agency had arrested Antle, but provided no further information.

The arrest comes as PETA recently called for an investigation into Myrtle Beach Safari and nonprofit Rare Species Fund, of which Antle serves as its president. The organization claimed Antle was using charitable donations to fund the zoo while claiming to support wildlife conservation.

WMBF News reached out to Myrtle Beach Safari, the Rare Species Fund, the South Carolina Secretary of State, and the IRS for comment. We have not yet received responses.

No charges have been listed for Antle as of 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Antle is also well known for his appearances in the “Tiger King” series of Netflix documentaries.

