Drive-by shooting damages vehicles at West Ashley neighborhood

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s office say a drive-by shooting damaged vehicles at a West Ashley neighborhood Thursday night.

Authorities say it happened in the 700 block of Cartwright Drive where multiple shots were fired outside a home, but no injuries were reported.

A report states that vehicles were struck by gunfire.

“Witnesses could not immediately provide a description of the suspect vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said. “No arrests have been made.”

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling dispatch at 843-743-7200.

