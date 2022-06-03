Drive-by shooting damages vehicles at West Ashley neighborhood

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s office say a drive-by shooting damaged vehicles at a West Ashley neighborhood Thursday night.

Authorities say it happened in the 700 block of Cartwright Drive where multiple shots were fired outside a home, but no injuries were reported.

A report states that vehicles were struck by gunfire.

“Witnesses could not immediately provide a description of the suspect vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said. “No arrests have been made.”

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling dispatch at 843-743-7200.

