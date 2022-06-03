High-speed chase ends in West Ashley crash caught on dashcam

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released dashcam footage of a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in West Ashley.

Latrell Deas, 25, was arrested on a charge of failing to stop for a blue light, according to jail records.

The chase began at approximately 1:09 a.m. on May 24 at Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and Orange Grove Road, an incident report states.

Deputies say they attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed but the driver, identified as Deas, would not stop.

Dashcam video shows the sheriff’s vehicle pursuing the vehicle, a 2009 Ford Fusion, along Sam Rittenberg Boulevard toward Highway 61. After appearing to run through a red light at that intersection, footage shows the vehicle going airborne after striking another vehicle and a light pole.

Deputies say the Deas ran away on foot and was later captured.

He was taken to MUSC for treatment of injuries and was then booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center. He has since bonded out of jail after a judge set bond at $25,000, jail records state.

