SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

High-speed chase ends in West Ashley crash caught on dashcam

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released dashcam footage of a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in West Ashley.

Latrell Deas, 25, was arrested on a charge of failing to stop for a blue light, according to jail records.

The chase began at approximately 1:09 a.m. on May 24 at Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and Orange Grove Road, an incident report states.

Deputies say they attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed but the driver, identified as Deas, would not stop.

Dashcam video shows the sheriff’s vehicle pursuing the vehicle, a 2009 Ford Fusion, along Sam Rittenberg Boulevard toward Highway 61. After appearing to run through a red light at that intersection, footage shows the vehicle going airborne after striking another vehicle and a light pole.

Latrell Deas, 25, was arrested on a charge of failing to stop for a blue light, according to...
Latrell Deas, 25, was arrested on a charge of failing to stop for a blue light, according to jail records.(Al Cannon Detention Center)

Deputies say the Deas ran away on foot and was later captured.

He was taken to MUSC for treatment of injuries and was then booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center. He has since bonded out of jail after a judge set bond at $25,000, jail records state.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS have responded to a strip mall...
Vehicle malfunction leads to hospitalization of 5 children found in vehicle in N. Charleston
Court records state that 35-year-old Maurice Malloy, 26-year-old Ayesha Saleemah McGee, and...
Three arrested in aftermath of Charleston mass shooting bond out
The North Charleston Police Department charged Vincent Samuel Reid of North Charleston with...
Report: Man throws baby at girlfriend after finding her talking on the phone
Police say 41-year-old Lashun “Bones” Rodgers was fatally shot by her neighbor's 10-year-old...
Police: Girl, 10, fatally shot neighbor her mom was fighting with
Authorities say it happened in the 700 block of Cartwright Drive and damaged some vehicles. A...
Drive-by shooting damages vehicles at West Ashley neighborhood

Latest News

RealityLink Charleston says the new development will include around 300 high-end apartments,...
$200M development next to TopGolf to create over 700 jobs
Woodrow Wilson Brown III, 35, is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, the South...
Berkeley County man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
Antonio Lamont Ferguson, 45, of Summerville, is charged with two counts of distribution of...
Narcotics operation in Dorchester County claims first arrest
A crash on I-526 has two eastbound lanes closed on the Don Holt Bridge.
Crews clear crash on Don Holt Bridge