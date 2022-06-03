Hot and humid with storms this afternoon!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A better rain chance heads our way this afternoon and evening with the approach of a cold front. This morning will be warm and muggy with temperatures warming into the 80s. Highs this afternoon will approach the mid 80s along the coast, low 90s inland. With the heat and humidity along with the sea breeze, scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe. The front will slow down as it begins to stall just to our south tonight. This will keep clouds and the chance of scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Saturday. Temperatures will drop from the mid 90s today to the mid 80s for highs this weekend. The rain chance will slowly decrease this weekend with a return to the hot temperatures and isolated storms early next week. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s by the middle to the end of this week.

TROPICS: Potential Tropical Cyclone One has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. Heavy rain is the main threat from this storm across South Florida Saturday. The storm track will continue this low to the ENE which will keep this storm well south of our area. This storm may strengthen it approaches Florida and could become our first named storm of the season(Alex).

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered PM Storms. High 2, Low 71.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 84, Low 68.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 69.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. An Isolated Storm Possible. High 87, Low 70

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. An Isolated Storm Possible. High 90, Low 74

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93, Low 75.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.