SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Hot and humid with storms this afternoon!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A better rain chance heads our way this afternoon and evening with the approach of a cold front. This morning will be warm and muggy with temperatures warming into the 80s. Highs this afternoon will approach the mid 80s along the coast, low 90s inland. With the heat and humidity along with the sea breeze, scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe. The front will slow down as it begins to stall just to our south tonight. This will keep clouds and the chance of scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Saturday. Temperatures will drop from the mid 90s today to the mid 80s for highs this weekend. The rain chance will slowly decrease this weekend with a return to the hot temperatures and isolated storms early next week. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s by the middle to the end of this week.

TROPICS: Potential Tropical Cyclone One has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. Heavy rain is the main threat from this storm across South Florida Saturday. The storm track will continue this low to the ENE which will keep this storm well south of our area. This storm may strengthen it approaches Florida and could become our first named storm of the season(Alex).

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered PM Storms. High 2, Low 71.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 84, Low 68.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 69.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. An Isolated Storm Possible. High 87, Low 70

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. An Isolated Storm Possible. High 90, Low 74

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93, Low 75.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS have responded to a strip mall...
Vehicle malfunction leads to hospitalization of 5 children found in vehicle in N. Charleston
Court records state that 35-year-old Maurice Malloy, 26-year-old Ayesha Saleemah McGee, and...
Three arrested in aftermath of Charleston mass shooting bond out
The North Charleston Police Department charged Vincent Samuel Reid of North Charleston with...
Report: Man throws baby at girlfriend after finding her talking on the phone
Police say 41-year-old Lashun “Bones” Rodgers was fatally shot by her neighbor's 10-year-old...
Police: Girl, 10, fatally shot neighbor her mom was fighting with
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Thursday afternoon forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Thursday morning forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Steamy Night... Hot Thursday... Showers Friday!