Man arrested on federal charges for threatening multiple Upstate schools

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Belton man is facing federal charges for threatening public schools in Anderson County, according to U.S. Attorney Corey Ellis.

U.S. Attorney Ellis said Jonathan Trent Patterson, 22, of Belton is accused of electronically transmitting multiple shooting threats relating to several schools.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said over the last couple of weeks, the agency was called to assist and investigate multiple threats sent via fax to Concrete Primary, Wren Middle School, and Wren High School.

“There is NO evidence to suggest that these threats are credible but we wanted you to be aware,” said a district official. “We suspect that a number of other schools will also receive the same message. The safety of our students and staff is paramount and we are monitoring this situation very closely.”

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security were called to investigate the source of the messages on Tuesday, May 31.

“I want to first let everyone in the Upstate know that we are not aware of any physical harm that occurred as a result of these threats, and the suspect is in custody and thus at this time does not pose a danger to the community,” said U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis. “While these charges speak for themselves, this office aggressively investigates and, where appropriate, prosecutes threats of violence and acts of violence. This is especially true when anyone threatens harm against our schools, and recent events confirm these threats must be taken seriously.

We’re told Patterson will appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Keven McDonald at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

