Man facing charges in connection to deadly January train vs. vehicle crash

Milton Asbury Carson is charged with felony dui resulting in great bodily injury or death, jail records show. The North Charleston Police Department says Carson turned himself in.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 59-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a deadly January train versus car crash.

Milton Asbury Carson is charged with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death, jail records show. The North Charleston Police Department says Carson turned himself in.

A police report states a silver 2006 Honda Accord was traveling on N. Rhett Avenue towards Rivers Avenue when the vehicle drove around down crossing arms with activated flashing lights. An Amtrak train crossing the intersection struck the car on the passenger side pushing the vehicle into the crossing light and breaking the crossing arm.

The report states Carson was extracted from the vehicle by crews with the North Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County EMS and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The passenger was pronounced dead on the scene by Charleston County EMS.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the victim as 57-year-old Clinton Proctor.

Carson was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

