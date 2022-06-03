SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Mothers group, police honor lives lost to gun violence

Members of Moms Demand Action and the neighboring community gather in front of North Charleston...
Members of Moms Demand Action and the neighboring community gather in front of North Charleston City Hall for the "Forever Remembered" event.(Live 5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of women and men dressed head to toe in orange stood in front of North Charleston City Hall to talk about action against gun violence.

The organization Moms Demand Action partnered up with the North Charleston Police Department for an event called “Forever Remembered.” This event was in honor of those who lost their lives from gun violence, especially those who had a child or close friend that died.

Several mothers that spoke had personal connections to this cause. Ada Washington, local group co-leader for Charleston Moms Demand Action, explained why she got involved.

“The main reason is because my son was murdered back in July of 2018,” Washington said. “I still have a lot of grief and pain behind that, but instead of crying because I want to cry every day, I just use my pain to encourage and motivate others and pull others together because I don’t want anybody to have that feeling with how I’m feeling now.”

Ada strongly encourages those affected by gun violence to find a support group because no one should have to go through this alone.

During the event, speakers touched on life after Sandy Hook, how parents can talk to their kids during this time and what brought them close as members of this organization.

Kristen Moldenhauer, Charleston leader for Be Smart With Kids, talked about the connections she made.

“And since getting involved, I have met a local survivor who lost a loved one,” Moldenhauer said. “Her loved one was the principal of Sandy Hook at the time of the shooting and passed away. So, it’s something that really hits home for me. I have three young children and I don’t want to see this happen anymore.”

There are many women like Kristen that grieve over these kinds of tragedies. To get involved with Moms Demand Action, visit their Facebook page Moms Demand Action in Charleston.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS have responded to a strip mall...
Vehicle malfunction leads to hospitalization of 5 children found in vehicle in N. Charleston
Court records state that 35-year-old Maurice Malloy, 26-year-old Ayesha Saleemah McGee, and...
Three arrested in aftermath of Charleston mass shooting bond out
The North Charleston Police Department charged Vincent Samuel Reid of North Charleston with...
Report: Man throws baby at girlfriend after finding her talking on the phone
Police say 41-year-old Lashun “Bones” Rodgers was fatally shot by her neighbor's 10-year-old...
Police: Girl, 10, fatally shot neighbor her mom was fighting with
Authorities say it happened in the 700 block of Cartwright Drive and damaged some vehicles. A...
Drive-by shooting damages vehicles at West Ashley neighborhood

Latest News

RealityLink Charleston says the new development will include around 300 high-end apartments,...
$200M development next to TopGolf to create over 700 jobs
A high-speed chase recorded on a Charleston County Sheriff's Office vehicle's dashcam ended in...
High-speed chase ends in West Ashley crash caught on dashcam
Woodrow Wilson Brown III, 35, is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, the South...
Berkeley County man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
Antonio Lamont Ferguson, 45, of Summerville, is charged with two counts of distribution of...
Narcotics operation in Dorchester County claims first arrest