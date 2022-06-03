Mothers group, police honor lives lost to gun violence

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of women and men dressed head to toe in orange stood in front of North Charleston City Hall to talk about action against gun violence.

The organization Moms Demand Action partnered up with the North Charleston Police Department for an event called “Forever Remembered.” This event was in honor of those who lost their lives from gun violence, especially those who had a child or close friend that died.

Several mothers that spoke had personal connections to this cause. Ada Washington, local group co-leader for Charleston Moms Demand Action, explained why she got involved.

“The main reason is because my son was murdered back in July of 2018,” Washington said. “I still have a lot of grief and pain behind that, but instead of crying because I want to cry every day, I just use my pain to encourage and motivate others and pull others together because I don’t want anybody to have that feeling with how I’m feeling now.”

Ada strongly encourages those affected by gun violence to find a support group because no one should have to go through this alone.

During the event, speakers touched on life after Sandy Hook, how parents can talk to their kids during this time and what brought them close as members of this organization.

Kristen Moldenhauer, Charleston leader for Be Smart With Kids, talked about the connections she made.

“And since getting involved, I have met a local survivor who lost a loved one,” Moldenhauer said. “Her loved one was the principal of Sandy Hook at the time of the shooting and passed away. So, it’s something that really hits home for me. I have three young children and I don’t want to see this happen anymore.”

There are many women like Kristen that grieve over these kinds of tragedies. To get involved with Moms Demand Action, visit their Facebook page Moms Demand Action in Charleston.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.