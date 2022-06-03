SC Lottery
MUSC hosting event to bring awareness to gun violence

MUSC’s violence prevention program is hosting an event on Friday to raise awareness about the...
MUSC’s violence prevention program is hosting an event on Friday to raise awareness about the impact off gun violence in communities.(MUSC)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC’s violence prevention program is hosting an event on Friday to raise awareness about the impact off gun violence in communities.

The event will be held on the MUSC Greenway in downtown Charleston from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Those attending are encouraged to wear orange in honor of national Wear Orange Day.

The annual event is held nationwide to bring awareness to firearm violence.

According to MUSC, gun violence is one of the leading causes of death for those aged 44 and under and is the leading cause of death for children and teens in the U.S.

MUSC says everyone is welcome to attend including survivors of gun violence, community leaders, healthcare providers and more.

