SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

MUSC hosts event to honor survivors, prevent gun violence

The Medical University of South Carolina's Turning The Tide violence intervention program...
The Medical University of South Carolina's Turning The Tide violence intervention program hosted an event Friday to celebrate National Wear Orange Day.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina hosted an event Friday to celebrate National Wear Orange Day.

MUSC’s Turning The Tide violence intervention program invited gun violence prevention advocates and organizations, and violence survivors to bring attention to violence prevention.

Gun-related injuries are the leading cause of death among children and teenagers in the United States, according to the New England Journal of Medicine. MUSC said they feel they have a responsibility to improve gun violence in the community, and hosting these events is an opportunity to spark change in the community.

Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith was one of the organizations at the event fighting for change. Ronald Smith and Katrina Sinclair created the organization in memory of their daughter, Ronjanae. Ronjanae lost her life in a mass shooting in North Charleston May 23, 2021.

Ronald said they built the organization from their daughter’s death, and they built it from their hearts. Now, they use Ronjanae as an inspiration to help kids turn their lives around.

“My daughter inspired me, when she got killed in the 14 young kids that got shot, that inspired me to make a change in our community, that had me pushing for the last year hard in these communities,” Ronald said.

Katrina said they want to create a nurturing community to help children onto the right path. Although the pain of their daughter’s death makes every day difficult, they persevere.

“We are still going through it, everyday is a struggle but we find our wings to get through it by serving the community, it’s our passion,” Katrina said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS have responded to a strip mall...
Vehicle malfunction leads to hospitalization of 5 children found in vehicle in N. Charleston
Court records state that 35-year-old Maurice Malloy, 26-year-old Ayesha Saleemah McGee, and...
Three arrested in aftermath of Charleston mass shooting bond out
The North Charleston Police Department charged Vincent Samuel Reid of North Charleston with...
Report: Man throws baby at girlfriend after finding her talking on the phone
Police say 41-year-old Lashun “Bones” Rodgers was fatally shot by her neighbor's 10-year-old...
Police: Girl, 10, fatally shot neighbor her mom was fighting with
Authorities say it happened in the 700 block of Cartwright Drive and damaged some vehicles. A...
Drive-by shooting damages vehicles at West Ashley neighborhood

Latest News

A high-speed chase recorded on a Charleston County Sheriff's Office vehicle's dashcam ended in...
Dashcam video shows high-speed chase end in West Ashley crash
Members of Moms Demand Action and the neighboring community gather in front of North Charleston...
Mothers group, police honor lives lost to gun violence
RealityLink Charleston says the new development will include around 300 high-end apartments,...
$200M development next to TopGolf to create over 700 jobs
Charleston Police said the crime scene for Monday night's mass shooting extended for several...
Charleston Police issue summons to owners of property where mass shooting occurred