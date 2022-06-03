MUSC hosts event to honor survivors, prevent gun violence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina hosted an event Friday to celebrate National Wear Orange Day.

MUSC’s Turning The Tide violence intervention program invited gun violence prevention advocates and organizations, and violence survivors to bring attention to violence prevention.

Gun-related injuries are the leading cause of death among children and teenagers in the United States, according to the New England Journal of Medicine. MUSC said they feel they have a responsibility to improve gun violence in the community, and hosting these events is an opportunity to spark change in the community.

Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith was one of the organizations at the event fighting for change. Ronald Smith and Katrina Sinclair created the organization in memory of their daughter, Ronjanae. Ronjanae lost her life in a mass shooting in North Charleston May 23, 2021.

Ronald said they built the organization from their daughter’s death, and they built it from their hearts. Now, they use Ronjanae as an inspiration to help kids turn their lives around.

“My daughter inspired me, when she got killed in the 14 young kids that got shot, that inspired me to make a change in our community, that had me pushing for the last year hard in these communities,” Ronald said.

Katrina said they want to create a nurturing community to help children onto the right path. Although the pain of their daughter’s death makes every day difficult, they persevere.

“We are still going through it, everyday is a struggle but we find our wings to get through it by serving the community, it’s our passion,” Katrina said.

