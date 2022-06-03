Narcotics operation in Dorchester County claims first arrest

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Law enforcement officers in Dorchester County say they have made the first in what they expect to be a series of arrests in an extensive narcotics investigation.

Antonio Lamont Ferguson, 45, of Summerville, is charged with two counts of distribution of cocaine and two counts of distribution near a school, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick Carson said.

Ferguson was arrested Friday morning by detectives in a partnership with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and the Summerville Police Department, Carson said.

Ferguson was being held at the L.C. Knight Detention Center pending a bond hearing Friday afternoon.

