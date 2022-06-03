RiverDogs Can’t Sustain Quick Start, Fall 4-1 to Wood Ducks

Kinston, NC - The Charleston RiverDogs took a 1-0 lead just two batters into the game, but never scored again in a 4-1 loss to the Down East Wood Ducks on Thursday night at Grainger Stadium. The loss, paired with a Myrtle Beach win, dropped the RiverDogs three games behind the first place Pelicans in the south division race.

Mason Auer opened the game by pounding a double off the center field wall. He quickly stole second base and scored when the throw from catcher Ian Moller rolled into left field for an error. The RiverDogs (32-16) ended up with three hits in the frame, but left runners at second and third, settling for the lone run. The team would only manage three hits the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, the Wood Ducks (23-25) took the lead against Daiveyon Whittle in the second inning. Moller worked a walk with one out, before Daniel Mateo ended a battle with the RiverDogs starter by lining a two-run home run to left-center.

The final runs of the game came across the plate in the sixth inning, the second frame on the mound for reliever Aneudy Cortorreal. The right-hander walked Cam Cauley to begin the inning and Marcus Smith bunted for a base hit. Maximo Acosta followed with an RBI single into left field that increased the Wood Ducks advantage to 3-1. Two batters later, with the bases loaded, Moller lined a sacrifice fly to center to make it 4-1. The RiverDogs could not mount a rally, failing to register a hit in the final three innings.

Six different players registered one hit each for the RiverDogs. Auer, Nick Schnell and Edwin Barragan each tallied a double. Down East was led by Smith and Mateo, who each registered a pair of hits.

Whittle took the loss, giving up two runs on three hits in 4.0 innings. His 4.0 innings of work were his most in a game since September of 2019, prior to having Tommy John surgery. Cortorreal surrendered two runs on three hits and four walks in 1.2 innings. The last pitcher out of the pen, Kamron Fields, was impressive in 2.1 scoreless frames.

The RiverDogs will attempt to even the series once more in game four on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. RHP Ben Peoples (1-2, 3.18) will take the ball first for the RiverDogs. Opposing him will be RHP Ryan Garcia in his first appearance with the Wood Ducks this season.

