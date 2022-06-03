SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

VanScoter Named a Collegiate Baseball 2022 NCAA Division I Second-Team All-American

CCU senior pitcher Reid VanScoter during practice on Thursday ahead of the regional opener
CCU senior pitcher Reid VanScoter during practice on Thursday ahead of the regional opener(WMBF)
By Coastal Carolina Athletics
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. – 2022 Sun Belt Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Year Reid VanScoter was named to the Collegiate Baseball 2022 NCAA Division I All-American second team, it was announced on Thursday, June 2.

Following the 2022 regular season, VanScoter became the first Chanticleer to be named the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Year and the seventh Chant to receive a Conference Pitcher of the Year Award joining Bobby Gagg (2007), Cody Wheeler (2009), Anthony Meo (2010), Matt Rein (2011), Aaron Burke (2012), and Andrew Beckwith (2016) who all were named the Big South Conference Pitcher of the Year.

CCU’s Friday night starter for most of the season, VanScoter picked up All-Sun Belt first-team honors for the first time in his career. He leads the Sun Belt and ranks in the top-20 nationally in wins with nine on the season, going 9-2 overall with a 3.06 ERA. The left-handed pitcher also leads the Sun Belt in quality starts (8) and in fewest home runs allowed (2) this season, while also ranking fourth in the Sun Belt in innings pitched (82.1) and batters struck out looking (23). The third-year Chant also ranks fifth in both ERA (3.06) and WHIP (1.15), sixth in total strikeouts (80), and is tied for sixth in the Sun Belt in fewest earned runs allowed (28) this season.

In conference play, VanScoter went 7-1 overall with a 2.91 ERA, with his only loss in Sun Belt Conference play coming at home to Georgia State, in which the Chants’ defense made five errors and allowed seven unearned runs. The recent graduate pitched 5.0 innings or more in nine of his 10 starts in SBC play, struck out 56 batters compared to just 14 walks over 58.2 innings pitched in conference play, and held CCU’s SBC opponents to a .228 batting average.

VanScoter is the first All-American for Coastal Carolina since Jake Wright (NCBWA third-team) and Kieton Rivers (Perfect Game – honorable mention) in 2019. He is the first Chant pitcher to garner All-American recognition since Alex Cunningham (Collegiate Baseball – second team) in 2017.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS have responded to a strip mall...
Vehicle malfunction leads to hospitalization of 5 children found in vehicle in N. Charleston
Court records state that 35-year-old Maurice Malloy, 26-year-old Ayesha Saleemah McGee, and...
Three arrested in aftermath of Charleston mass shooting bond out
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Police say 41-year-old Lashun “Bones” Rodgers was fatally shot by her neighbor's 10-year-old...
Police: Girl, 10, fatally shot neighbor her mom was fighting with
The North Charleston Police Department charged Vincent Samuel Reid of North Charleston with...
Report: Man throws baby at girlfriend after finding her talking on the phone

Latest News

CofC’s Privette Collects Collegiate Baseball All-America Accolades
Clemson infielder Max Wagner runs to first during an NCAA baseball game against South Carolina...
Clemson’s Wagner Earns First-Team All-America Honors
FILE - Construction personnel work on the Carolina Panthers' team headquarters and practice...
Panthers’ practice facility dead after Chapter 11 filing
VIDEO: RiverDogs Can’t Hold Late Lead, Drop Third Straight in Extras
RiverDogs Break Out Bats for Convincing 13-2 Win in Kinston