SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Progressive Academy teams up with rotary club to beautify campus

The East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club and Charleston Progressive Academy hosted a community day...
The East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club and Charleston Progressive Academy hosted a community day to landscape, paint, and beautify the school’s campus.(Live5)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston school got a little extra TLC Saturday with some help from members of the community.

The East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club and Charleston Progressive Academy hosted a community day to landscape, paint, and beautify the school’s campus.

The rotary club partnered with the Charleston County School District to donate time and resources to the school in an effort to provide a better learning environment for students.

“Every rotary year, we spend a lot of time raising funds, and trying to give back to the community, finding, you know, suitable service projects to come out and help and make an impact, and do what rotary’s all about, which is service above self,” said Sean O’Connor, president of East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club.

The group worked together to build flower boxes, make repairs, and more.

“It’s just a wonderful experience to have volunteers coming in and help us beautify the playground so when kids come back, they will have that ‘wow’ effect and see all the work that has been done,” Principal Wanda Sheats said.

Sheats said the kids will also have a hand in the project, by maintaining the work when leadership clubs begin. She said it will be a learning experience for students moving into the next school year so that they can see it takes a little to create a lot.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS have responded to a strip mall...
Vehicle malfunction leads to hospitalization of 5 children found in vehicle in N. Charleston
Dawn Pennington, 47, is charged with 18 counts of ill treatment of animals.
30 dead animals found in house of animal rescue CEO
A high-speed chase recorded on a Charleston County Sheriff's Office vehicle's dashcam ended in...
Dashcam video shows high-speed chase end in West Ashley crash
Authorities say it happened in the 700 block of Cartwright Drive and damaged some vehicles. A...
Drive-by shooting damages vehicles at West Ashley neighborhood
The North Charleston Police Department charged Vincent Samuel Reid of North Charleston with...
Report: Man throws baby at girlfriend after finding her talking on the phone

Latest News

Fetter Health Care Network announced its partnership with the James E. Clyburn Wiltown...
Fetter Health Care Network to extend care to Adams Run, SC
A partnership between the Charleston County Public Library, Charleston County School District...
Charleston Co. Public Library’s summer meal program begins Monday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County Public Library's summer reading program begins
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry Juneteenth Week