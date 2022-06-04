Charleston Progressive Academy teams up with rotary club to beautify campus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston school got a little extra TLC Saturday with some help from members of the community.

The East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club and Charleston Progressive Academy hosted a community day to landscape, paint, and beautify the school’s campus.

The rotary club partnered with the Charleston County School District to donate time and resources to the school in an effort to provide a better learning environment for students.

“Every rotary year, we spend a lot of time raising funds, and trying to give back to the community, finding, you know, suitable service projects to come out and help and make an impact, and do what rotary’s all about, which is service above self,” said Sean O’Connor, president of East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club.

The group worked together to build flower boxes, make repairs, and more.

“It’s just a wonderful experience to have volunteers coming in and help us beautify the playground so when kids come back, they will have that ‘wow’ effect and see all the work that has been done,” Principal Wanda Sheats said.

Sheats said the kids will also have a hand in the project, by maintaining the work when leadership clubs begin. She said it will be a learning experience for students moving into the next school year so that they can see it takes a little to create a lot.

