Debate finally set for South Carolina Democratic hopefuls

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - At least some of the five South Carolina Democrats seeking their party’s gubernatorial nomination are expected to debate next week, just more than a week before the state’s primary elections.

The South Carolina Democratic Party announced Friday that it had sanctioned the production of a debate for June 10.

That’s a day before South Carolina’s Democrats are expected to assemble in Columbia for this year’s party convention.

Early voting for South Carolina’s June 14 primary elections is already underway.

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to win his party’s nomination.

