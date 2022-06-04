SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Debate finally set for South Carolina Democratic hopefuls

At least some of the five South Carolina Democrats seeking their party’s gubernatorial...
At least some of the five South Carolina Democrats seeking their party’s gubernatorial nomination are expected to debate next week, just more than a week before the state’s primary elections.(Live 5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - At least some of the five South Carolina Democrats seeking their party’s gubernatorial nomination are expected to debate next week, just more than a week before the state’s primary elections.

The South Carolina Democratic Party announced Friday that it had sanctioned the production of a debate for June 10.

That’s a day before South Carolina’s Democrats are expected to assemble in Columbia for this year’s party convention.

Early voting for South Carolina’s June 14 primary elections is already underway.

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to win his party’s nomination.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS have responded to a strip mall...
Vehicle malfunction leads to hospitalization of 5 children found in vehicle in N. Charleston
Dawn Pennington, 47, is charged with 18 counts of ill treatment of animals.
30 dead animals found in house of animal rescue CEO
A high-speed chase recorded on a Charleston County Sheriff's Office vehicle's dashcam ended in...
Dashcam video shows high-speed chase end in West Ashley crash
Authorities say it happened in the 700 block of Cartwright Drive and damaged some vehicles. A...
Drive-by shooting damages vehicles at West Ashley neighborhood
The North Charleston Police Department charged Vincent Samuel Reid of North Charleston with...
Report: Man throws baby at girlfriend after finding her talking on the phone

Latest News

deadly crash
One dead, another injured after fatal collision in Florence County
A partnership between the Charleston County Public Library, Charleston County School District...
Charleston Co. Public Library’s summer meal program begins Monday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County Public Library's summer reading program begins
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry Juneteenth Week