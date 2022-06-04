SC Lottery
Dispatch: Suspect flees after allegedly ramming into Upstate deputy’s car

Deputies investigate stolen car in Greenville Co.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatch said deputies were searching for a suspect near Shady Tree Drive in Taylors this afternoon.

Officials said deputies were initially called out to the scene to investigate a suspicious vehicle.

According to officials, deputies soon discovered the vehicle was stolen. However, the suspect rammed into a deputy’s car and took off on foot once they arrived in the area. Thankfully, no deputies were hurt during the crash.

Officials confirmed that deputies called off the search once K-9s were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect should contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

