Dispatch: Suspect flees after allegedly ramming into Upstate deputy’s car

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatch said deputies were searching for a suspect near Shady Tree Drive in Taylors this afternoon.

Officials said deputies were initially called out to the scene to investigate a suspicious vehicle.

According to officials, deputies soon discovered the vehicle was stolen. However, the suspect rammed into a deputy’s car and took off on foot once they arrived in the area. Thankfully, no deputies were hurt during the crash.

Officials confirmed that deputies called off the search once K-9s were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect should contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers

