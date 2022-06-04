Dorchester Co. officials urge Lowcountry to prepare now ahead of potential hurricanes

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane season is underway, and officials are stressing for the Lowcountry to get their hurricane plans and kits ready now in case a storm threatens the area.

Dozens of people went to Dorchester County’s Hurricane Expo at Ashley River Park on Saturday to learn more about how to prepare for a storm should one make its way to the Lowcountry.

The county’s emergency management division said they want people to start creating their hurricane plans now ahead of any possible storms.

Officials also stress for people to get their hurricane kit ready, which includes non-perishable food and water that will last for three days.

“We have a lot of new citizens moving into Dorchester County,” Dorchester County Emergency Management Specialist David Amann said. “The population is growing at an alarming rate, so this event is just a good way for the citizens who have been here for a long time, people just moving into the area. A lot of people from the Midwest never experienced a hurricane before, so it’s just good to get that preparedness information out in a fun and exciting way.”

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said first responders may not be able to answer calls for help during a storm, and they want people to listen to the information prior to a storm making landfall.

Emergency Management officials said the event is one way to make sure the county is ready for any potential storm.

The National Hurricane Center predicts an above-average hurricane season for this year, which runs until November 30.

