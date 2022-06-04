SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dorchester Co. officials urge Lowcountry to prepare now ahead of potential hurricanes

Dozens of people went to Dorchester County’s Hurricane Expo at Ashley River Park on Saturday to...
Dozens of people went to Dorchester County’s Hurricane Expo at Ashley River Park on Saturday to learn more about how to prepare for a storm should one make its way to the Lowcountry.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane season is underway, and officials are stressing for the Lowcountry to get their hurricane plans and kits ready now in case a storm threatens the area.

Dozens of people went to Dorchester County’s Hurricane Expo at Ashley River Park on Saturday to learn more about how to prepare for a storm should one make its way to the Lowcountry.

The county’s emergency management division said they want people to start creating their hurricane plans now ahead of any possible storms.

Officials also stress for people to get their hurricane kit ready, which includes non-perishable food and water that will last for three days.

“We have a lot of new citizens moving into Dorchester County,” Dorchester County Emergency Management Specialist David Amann said. “The population is growing at an alarming rate, so this event is just a good way for the citizens who have been here for a long time, people just moving into the area. A lot of people from the Midwest never experienced a hurricane before, so it’s just good to get that preparedness information out in a fun and exciting way.”

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said first responders may not be able to answer calls for help during a storm, and they want people to listen to the information prior to a storm making landfall.

Emergency Management officials said the event is one way to make sure the county is ready for any potential storm.

The National Hurricane Center predicts an above-average hurricane season for this year, which runs until November 30.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS have responded to a strip mall...
Vehicle malfunction leads to hospitalization of 5 children found in vehicle in N. Charleston
Dawn Pennington, 47, is charged with 18 counts of ill treatment of animals.
30 dead animals found in house of animal rescue CEO
A high-speed chase recorded on a Charleston County Sheriff's Office vehicle's dashcam ended in...
Dashcam video shows high-speed chase end in West Ashley crash
Charleston Police said the crime scene for Monday night's mass shooting extended for several...
Owners of Charleston property where mass shooting occurred served with summons
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
‘Doc’ Antle, Myrtle Beach Safari owner, arrested by FBI

Latest News

The advisory expired at 4:30 p.m. It was initially issued because of heavy rain from...
Flood Advisory expires for parts of Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties
The East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club and Charleston Progressive Academy hosted a community day...
Charleston Progressive Academy teams up with rotary club to beautify campus
Fetter Health Care Network announced its partnership with the James E. Clyburn Wiltown...
Fetter Health Care Network to extend care to Adams Run, SC
A partnership between the Charleston County Public Library, Charleston County School District...
Charleston Co. Public Library’s summer meal program begins Monday