Fetter Health Care Network to extend care to Adams Run, SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fetter Health Care Network announced its partnership with the James E. Clyburn Wiltown Community Center to extend health care services to the Adams Run community.

Starting June 6, Fetter will begin offering a variety of health care services to community members at the center on the first Monday of every month, and their medical mobile unit will be on site from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Fetter is proud to partner with the James E. Clyburn Wiltown Community Center in bringing these essential services to our Adams Run neighbors,” Aretha Powers, DHA, CEO of Fetter said. “Together, we are continuing our mission to provide quality, accessible care to all individuals throughout the Lowcountry.”

Walk-in and scheduled visits will be available for a variety of services, including behavioral health, women’s health, adult and pediatric primary care, pharmacy, homeless programs, and more.

Fetter services are available for all community members. Individuals are encouraged to bring their proof of income, photo ID, insurance card (if available, not required), and household size.

For more information on Fetter’s services available to the Adams Run community, or to schedule an appointment, visit FetterHealthCare.org or call 843-722-4112.

