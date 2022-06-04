SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Flood Advisory in effect for parts of Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties

Officials with the National Weather Service say doppler radar has indicated heavy rain because...
Officials with the National Weather Service say doppler radar has indicated heavy rain because of thunderstorms.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service (NWS) says a Flood Advisory will remain in effect until 4:30 p.m. on Saturday for parts of Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties.

Officials with NWS say doppler radar has indicated heavy rain because of thunderstorms.

“Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area,” NWS said. “Between 2.5 and 3 inches of rain has fallen.”

They are encouraging anyone who encounters a flooded road to turn around.

A list of areas that could possibly be impacted by flooding can be found below.

Some locations that will experience flooding include North Charleston, Goose Creek, Hanahan, I-26/I-526 Interchange, West Ashley, Naval Weapons Station Charleston, Downtown Charleston, Daniel Island, Johns Island, Hollywood, Ravenel, Charleston Airport, Magnolia Gardens, Don Holt Bridge, Charleston Naval Complex, Lambs, Shadowmoss, Midland Park, Westmoreland Bridge and Archdale.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS have responded to a strip mall...
Vehicle malfunction leads to hospitalization of 5 children found in vehicle in N. Charleston
Dawn Pennington, 47, is charged with 18 counts of ill treatment of animals.
30 dead animals found in house of animal rescue CEO
A high-speed chase recorded on a Charleston County Sheriff's Office vehicle's dashcam ended in...
Dashcam video shows high-speed chase end in West Ashley crash
Charleston Police said the crime scene for Monday night's mass shooting extended for several...
Owners of Charleston property where mass shooting occurred served with summons
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
‘Doc’ Antle, Myrtle Beach Safari owner, arrested by FBI

Latest News

The East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club and Charleston Progressive Academy hosted a community day...
Charleston Progressive Academy teams up with rotary club to beautify campus
Fetter Health Care Network announced its partnership with the James E. Clyburn Wiltown...
Fetter Health Care Network to extend care to Adams Run, SC
A partnership between the Charleston County Public Library, Charleston County School District...
Charleston Co. Public Library’s summer meal program begins Monday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County Public Library's summer reading program begins