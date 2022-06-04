Flood Advisory in effect for parts of Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service (NWS) says a Flood Advisory will remain in effect until 4:30 p.m. on Saturday for parts of Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties.

Officials with NWS say doppler radar has indicated heavy rain because of thunderstorms.

“Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area,” NWS said. “Between 2.5 and 3 inches of rain has fallen.”

They are encouraging anyone who encounters a flooded road to turn around.

A list of areas that could possibly be impacted by flooding can be found below.

Some locations that will experience flooding include North Charleston, Goose Creek, Hanahan, I-26/I-526 Interchange, West Ashley, Naval Weapons Station Charleston, Downtown Charleston, Daniel Island, Johns Island, Hollywood, Ravenel, Charleston Airport, Magnolia Gardens, Don Holt Bridge, Charleston Naval Complex, Lambs, Shadowmoss, Midland Park, Westmoreland Bridge and Archdale.

A Flood Advisory is in effect until 4:30 PM for the highlighted areas within Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester Counties. Minor flooding is possible - turn around, don't drown! #chswx pic.twitter.com/QgW9Mf6lAx — Stephanie (@stephaniesinewx) June 4, 2022

