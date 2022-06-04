How gas prices have changed in Charleston in the last week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Stacker) - The price of regular gasoline reached a record high on Thursday, hitting $4.71 per gallon. All 50 states now have average regular gas prices above $4.00 per gallon, according to AAA.

As prices continue to climb, President Joe Biden acknowledged this week that there is little he can do to immediately alleviate this financial burden on Americans. However, there have been reports this week that the White House is considering a diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia where Biden would meet with Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest oil exporter, making it likely that oil exports and ways to bring down gas prices in the U.S. would be a topic of discussion among the two leaders.

Tensions with Saudi Arabia, and Prince Mohammed specifically, have been high since the murder of U.S. journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. U.S. intelligence later revealed the Saudi crown prince approved Khashoggi’s murder.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Charleston-North Charleston, SC metro area and created free-to-use gas price widgets for every metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of Thursday.

Charleston by the numbers

Gas current price: $4.36

South Carolina average: $4.32

Week change: +$0.11 (+2.6%)

Year change: +$1.53 (+54.3%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.36 (Thursday)

South Carolina gas tax: $0.23 per gallon (#40 highest among all states)

Diesel current price: $5.47

Week change: +$0.03 (+0.6%)

Year change: +$2.49 (+83.6%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.49 (5/16/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

Napa, CA: $6.50 San Francisco, CA: $6.49 San Rafael, CA: $6.49

Metros with the least expensive gas

Lawton, OK: $4.07 Albany, GA: $4.10 Warner Robins, GA: $4.11

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

Pennsylvania: $0.59 California: $0.53 Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

Alaska: $0.0895 Hawaii: $0.16 Virginia: $0.162

State gas tax data is from World Population Review. Three states—Connecticut, Georgia, and New York—have temporarily suspended gas taxes to defray costs for consumers while prices are up.

