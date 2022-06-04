SC Lottery
Man proposes during promotion ceremony on Yorktown

By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A surprise proposal turned what was already supposed to be a special day aboard the U.S.S. Yorktown into a day one happy couple will never forget.

The Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum says in a Facebook post that a Navy officer they identified as Caitlyn was set to be promoted to lieutenant on the Yorktown’s flight deck.

It was a promotion turned proposal! ⚓➡💍 Caitlyn was promoted to Lieutenant on the Yorktown's flight deck, turned around...

Posted by Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum on Friday, June 3, 2022

When she turned around, she saw her boyfriend, Addison, on one knee.

The museum said he first asked her to be his girlfriend after a helicopter ride over Patriots Point three-and-a-half years ago.

He decided Patriots Point would be the perfect place to pop the question.

She said yes.

