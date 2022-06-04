SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Officials asking customers to temporarily use less water in Beaufort, Jasper counties

The Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority is asking customers to postpone outdoor water use...
The Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority is asking customers to postpone outdoor water use including irrigation, washing cars and filling pools, and to only wash full loads when cleaning laundry or dishes.(Storyblocks)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKATIE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority (BJWSA) has asked 63,000 customers in Beaufort and Jasper counties to use less water through Wednesday.

The BJWSA is asking customers to postpone outdoor water use including irrigation, washing cars and filling pools, and to only wash full loads when cleaning laundry or dishes.

They say the request is necessary because of several pumps that are out of service after a power surge at the BJWSA’s water treatment plant in Okatie.

“If customers curb their water use this weekend and into the early part of the week, it will buy our crews time to make repairs before we start to lose pressure in the system,” the plant’s chief of operations, Brian Chemsak, said. “We’re working around the clock to resolve the issue before symptoms start to arise at people’s taps.”

Officials say repairs should be completed by Wednesday evening.

BJWSA says they are working on increasing their water production and system storage capacity through a $52 million project. The project would double the capacity of the Purrysburg Water Treatment Plant in Jasper County. It is not expected to be completed until 2025.

“In the meantime, the authority is working with professional landscapers, neighborhood associations, property management companies and other groups to implement an Irrigation Management Program which involves limiting irrigation to three alternating days a week, based on address and no watering on Mondays or between the hours of 3:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.,” a news release stated.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS have responded to a strip mall...
Vehicle malfunction leads to hospitalization of 5 children found in vehicle in N. Charleston
Dawn Pennington, 47, is charged with 18 counts of ill treatment of animals.
30 dead animals found in house of animal rescue CEO
A high-speed chase recorded on a Charleston County Sheriff's Office vehicle's dashcam ended in...
Dashcam video shows high-speed chase end in West Ashley crash
Charleston Police said the crime scene for Monday night's mass shooting extended for several...
Owners of Charleston property where mass shooting occurred served with summons
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
‘Doc’ Antle, Myrtle Beach Safari owner, arrested by FBI

Latest News

Dozens of people went to Dorchester County’s Hurricane Expo at Ashley River Park on Saturday to...
Dorchester Co. officials urge Lowcountry to prepare now ahead of potential hurricanes
The advisory expired at 4:30 p.m. It was initially issued because of heavy rain from...
Flood Advisory expires for parts of Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties
The East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club and Charleston Progressive Academy hosted a community day...
Charleston Progressive Academy teams up with rotary club to beautify campus
Deputies investigate stolen car in Greenville Co.
Dispatch: Suspect flees after allegedly ramming into Upstate deputy’s car