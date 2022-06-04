SC Lottery
One dead, another injured after fatal collision in Florence County

deadly crash
deadly crash(MGN online)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that left one dead and another injured in Florence County.

The single-vehicle collision happened around 10:10 p.m. Friday night.

Two occupants were traveling south on East Short Cut Road when the vehicle went off the road to the left and struck a tree, according to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver suffered minor injuries, and the passenger died in the crash.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the passenger who died.

