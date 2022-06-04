Pitching pushes RiverDogs past Wood Ducks

Kinston, NC - A trio of pitchers combined to strike out 14 batters as the Charleston RiverDogs beat the Down East Wood Ducks 6-2 on Friday night at Grainger Stadium.

Ben Peoples matched his career-high with eight strikeouts, earning the win with five solid innings of work on the mound.

The RiverDogs (33-16) ended a scoreless tie in the fourth inning when Bobby Seymour opened the frame with his first triple of the season. Kenny Piper followed with a walk and stole second to put two in scoring position.

That set the stage for Oneill Manzueta to drive in both runners with a double over the head of the right fielder.

The Wood Ducks (23-26) came right back to cut the lead in half with a run in the bottom of the same frame.

Jose Rodriguez doubled to open the inning and Maximo Acosta drove him in with a double of his own.

Acosta was caught stealing third base for the second out of the inning as Peoples escaped further damage. The visitors would four runs over the next two frames to gain some breathing room.

In the fifth inning, an error by Xavier Valentin allowed the first run to score and set the stage for RBI gorundballs from both Seymour and Abiezel Ramirez.

Willy Vasquez drove in a run with an RBI single in the sixth to make it 6-1.

Down East scored their final run in the eighth inning when Jonny Cuevas walked Valentin to open the frame.

He stole second and was able to score on a base hit by Rodriguez.

Cuevas ended up tossing 3.0 innings, striking out six and allowing just that run. Kyle Whitten closed the game with a scoreless ninth.

Peoples allowed three hits and one run, all in the fourth frame. Mason Auer went 3-5 with a double from the top spot of the lineup.

Vasquez and Manzueta each tallied two runs batted in. Game five of the series is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. on Saturday night.

RHP JJ Goss (0-2, 5.40) will work on the hill for the RiverDogs in a match-up with Down East LHP Mitch Bratt (0-1, 3.60).

Single-game tickets are available for all RiverDogs home games at riverdogs.com. RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at //riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS).

