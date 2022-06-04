SC Lottery
Police detective arrested after allegedly pulling gun on citizen in Las Vegas

Colin Snyder has been employed with LVMPD since 2016, according to the department, and is currently assigned to the Theft Crimes Bureau.(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson and Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detective was arrested for drawing his gun on a citizen during a driving altercation, the department announced.

Colin Snyder was arrested Thursday on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of oppression under the color of law in connection with an incident on May 19.

According to LVMPD, Synder got into an altercation while driving in a neighborhood near N. Buffalo Drive and Regatta Drive. After the initial incident, Snyder drove his personal vehicle to his home and returned in his unmarked police vehicle to the citizen’s location.

Police said the incident escalated further and Snyder drew his firearm on the citizen.

“Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined Snyder violated the law, and an arrest warrant was issued,” LVMPD said. Synder then surrendered to police and was booked into Clark County Detention Center.

Snyder has been employed with LVMPD since 2016, according to the department, and is currently assigned to the Theft Crimes Bureau. LVMPD said he will be placed on suspension of police powers without pay pending the confirmation of charges.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

