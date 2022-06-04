SC Lottery
Scattered showers and storms continue this weekend!

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A front has stalled across the area this morning. This front will keep clouds and the chance of scattered showers and storms in the forecast for this afternoon and evening. With more clouds and activity, highs will only be in the low to mid 80s. More of the same for Sunday, highs will be in the low to mid 80s with a few isolated showers and storms. The rain chance will slowly decrease into Sunday with a return to the hot temperatures and isolated storms early next week. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s by the middle to the end of next week.

TROPICS: Potential Tropical Cyclone One will move across Florida today. Heavy rain is the main threat from this storm across South Florida. The storm track will continue this low to the ENE which will keep this storm well south of our area. This storm may strengthen it approaches Florida and could become our first named storm of the season(Alex).

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 84, Low 68.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 69.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. An Isolated Storm Possible. High 87, Low 70

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. An Isolated Storm Possible. High 89, Low 71.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 74.

