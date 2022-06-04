SC Lottery
Trident Medical Center to hold ‘stop the bleed’ class

By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A training program originally developed for use in war could you save a life at home.

Trident Medical Center will offer a free class on June 11 to help prepare you to treat an injured loved one in an emergency.

The class, called “Stop the Bleed,” is designed to save lives by teaching people how to appropriately stop bleeding as the result of trauma or an accident until first responders arrive on the scene.

“Someone who is seriously bleeding can bleed to death in as a little as five minutes,” Trident Medical Center EMS Coordinator Shane Grier, NREMT- Paramedic, says. “In the Tri-County area, it may take EMS up to seven minutes to arrive on-scene after 911 has been called. That’s why keeping the blood inside the body is important. It can mean the difference between life and death.”

In the Stop the Bleed class, participants will learn a variety of applicable information and easy-to-use steps such as how to appropriately use a tourniquet and how to pack a wound.

“A family member, friend or a stranger is often the first on the scene when an accident or trauma occurs,” Grier said. “In the last few weeks, we’ve been reminded by incidents locally and nationally how one person, with basic knowledge of how to stop bleeding can save someone’s life.”

The free class will run from noon until 2:30 p.m. at Trident Medical Center, 9330 Medical Plaza Drive in North Charleston.

To register, email Michelle Houck, RN, Trident Medical Center’s Trauma Outreach Educator at michelle.houck@hcahealthcare.com.

