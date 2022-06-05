1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle hits tree in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Saturday morning crash in the Ridgeville area that left one person dead and another injured.

It happened on SC-61 near Hunter Haven Boulevard around 9:06 a.m.

A 1999 Nissan Altima was traveling south on SC-61 when the vehicle ran left off the road and hit a tree, according to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The driver was taken to the hospital, and the passenger died, Tidwell says.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Tidwell says the incident is also being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).

