SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

1 dead after boat propeller hits man’s leg on Lake Keowee

A man is hit by a boat propeller on Lake Keowee.
A man is hit by a boat propeller on Lake Keowee.(Viewer Submission)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a boating incident on Lake Keowee on Sunday.

According to the coroner, a call came in at 3:36 p.m. that someone had been hit by the propeller of a boat near Fall Creek Landing.

The coroner says the propeller of the boat hit a 60-year-old man’s leg causing blood loss due to a large laceration. He later suffered a heart attack when they extricated him from the lake, the coroner says.

He was then taken to Oconee Memorial Hospital where he later died at 5:08 p.m.

The SC Department of Natural Resources is investigating this incident.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee for the City of North Charleston is accusing Mayor Keith Summey of a “long-standing...
City employee accuses Mayor Summey of abuse of power, ‘hostile work environment’
It happened on SC-61 near Hunter Haven Boulevard around 9:06 a.m.
1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle hits tree in Dorchester Co.
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
32-year-old, Audrionna Kind who was killed at a graduation celebration in Summerton, SC.
‘I am going to miss everything about her,’ shooting leaves 1 dead, injures 7 in Summerton
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks Friday at the Charleston County Emergency Operations...
SC ready for direct hit from hurricane, leaders say, but urge residents to prepare

Latest News

Brock Dick and Keith Menefee said their trip along the Intracoastal Waterway has been years in...
2 kayakers with military backgrounds traveling over 800 miles to raise $50K to help Veterans
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 2 kayakers traveling over 800 miles to raise $50K to help Veterans
Officers responded to the Salvation Army on North Street just after 9:00 p.m. in reference to a...
Police: 2 teens shot during drug deal, armed robbery in Beaufort
Police and deputies are searching for a shooter that injured one at Wayne UNC Health Care on...
UPDATE: One injured, search for hospital shooter ongoing in Goldsboro
An employee for the City of North Charleston is accusing Mayor Keith Summey of a “long-standing...
City employee accuses Mayor Summey of abuse of power, ‘hostile work environment’