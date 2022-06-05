1 dead after boat propeller hits man’s leg on Lake Keowee
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a boating incident on Lake Keowee on Sunday.
According to the coroner, a call came in at 3:36 p.m. that someone had been hit by the propeller of a boat near Fall Creek Landing.
The coroner says the propeller of the boat hit a 60-year-old man’s leg causing blood loss due to a large laceration. He later suffered a heart attack when they extricated him from the lake, the coroner says.
He was then taken to Oconee Memorial Hospital where he later died at 5:08 p.m.
The SC Department of Natural Resources is investigating this incident.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.