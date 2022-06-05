Activists rally against gun violence in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Activists gathered to protest gun violence, Saturday, in Bluffton.

Many of them are members of the Lowcountry chapter of Moms Demand Action.

They lined the streets near the Beaufort County Government Center with anti-gun violence signs as passers-by honked in support.

Several of the demonstrators have lost loved ones to gun violence and one woman said she is a shooting survivor herself.

“It has so many hidden costs that people don’t realize. Sometimes, I tell people I was shot, and they look at me and say ‘oh she’s okay today.’ But, you can’t tell what’s under the surface for the victim and everyone else,” said shooting survivor Anne Dickerson.

“We should feel safe. We shouldn’t have to worry about being shot. So, we’re concerned about that and that’s why people are out here. We’re trying to promote safety and reduction of gun violence,” said Richard Hammes with Moms Demand Action.

Hammes said the group has a similar event planned for June 25 in Beaufort.

