City employee accuses Mayor Summey of abuse of power, ‘hostile work environment’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An employee for the City of North Charleston is accusing Mayor Keith Summey of a “long-standing culture of abuse of power” and sexual harassment.

According to documents obtained by Live 5, Delisa Reynolds filed a complaint with the city’s Director of Human Resources in February 2022, and reported the city’s “hostile work environment” based on her adult son’s political opinions, her age, and past sexual harrassment.

In a press release sent by Reynolds attorneys to Live 5, they say “Ms. Reynolds believes Mayor Summey, his Family, and certain City of North Charleston employees have ‘abused the power’ of their positions for personal revenge against Ms. Reynolds.”

After filing the complaint in February, Ms. Reynolds did not believe the City of North Charleston was taking her complaint seriously, so she decided to get the press involved.

The press release also states that “if the City of North Charleston fails to perform a proper investigation, submit a conclusion, and/or propose remedial measures, Ms. Reynolds will be forced to litigate.”

Reynolds will be investigating a Federal 1983 civil rights violation and civil conspiracy actions against Mayor Summey, along with his family and the City of North Charleston.

Reynolds is listed as the Archives And History Coordinator for the City of North Charleston.

The City of North Charleston has not responded to a request for a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

