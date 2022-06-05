Gang shooting leaves eight victims at Summerton graduation party

SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - A high school graduation party in Clarendon County was interrupted with gunfire Saturday night in Summerton.

Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley said eight people were shot at the party on Highway 15 S near Saint Paul Rd. At the time of the 11 p.m. shooting there were around 150 people attending.

Baxley shared that two cars pulled into the yard and opened fire before speeding off. Investigators said up to 70 rounds were fired during the attack. It is currently being investigated if some of the rounds were from people returning fire.

First responders from the Clarendon County Fire Rescue and Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) treated multiple gunshot victims at the scene.

Baxley said that this was a gang related shooting connected to previous drive-by shootings in the county.

It is currently unknown if there were specific targets or if the shooters were firing randomly into the crowd.

The age range of the victims is 12 to 36 years old.

The juvenile victim ages are 12, 13, 14, two 15 year-olds and one 17 year-old. The adults hit were 32 and 36 years old.

The 32-year-old woman was reported to have died of her injuries Sunday morning.

Tire tracks in the yard of a home where two cars pulled up and opened fire on a graduation party Saturday night. (WIS News 10)

Baxley said in a statement, “We are and will continue to work on this incident until arrests are made for the persons responsible.”

He continued, “These acts of violence cannot continue. Innocent children and adults are suffering the consequences of these acts!”

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact CCSO at 803-435-4414.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

