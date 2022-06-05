SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Gang shooting leaves eight victims at Summerton graduation party

Investigators said two cars pulled into the yard and opened fire.
A graduation party in Summerton was interrupted by gunfire when two cars drove into the yard....
A graduation party in Summerton was interrupted by gunfire when two cars drove into the yard. Investigators said 150 people were at the party when the attackers opened fire.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith and WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - A high school graduation party in Clarendon County was interrupted with gunfire Saturday night in Summerton.

Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley said eight people were shot at the party on Highway 15 S near Saint Paul Rd. At the time of the 11 p.m. shooting there were around 150 people attending.

Baxley shared that two cars pulled into the yard and opened fire before speeding off. Investigators said up to 70 rounds were fired during the attack. It is currently being investigated if some of the rounds were from people returning fire.

First responders from the Clarendon County Fire Rescue and Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) treated multiple gunshot victims at the scene.

Baxley said that this was a gang related shooting connected to previous drive-by shootings in the county.

It is currently unknown if there were specific targets or if the shooters were firing randomly into the crowd.

The age range of the victims is 12 to 36 years old.

The juvenile victim ages are 12, 13, 14, two 15 year-olds and one 17 year-old. The adults hit were 32 and 36 years old.

The 32-year-old woman was reported to have died of her injuries Sunday morning.

Tire tracks in the yard of a home where two cars pulled up and opened fire on a graduation...
Tire tracks in the yard of a home where two cars pulled up and opened fire on a graduation party Saturday night.(WIS News 10)

Baxley said in a statement, “We are and will continue to work on this incident until arrests are made for the persons responsible.”

He continued, “These acts of violence cannot continue. Innocent children and adults are suffering the consequences of these acts!”

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact CCSO at 803-435-4414.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Charleston Police said the crime scene for Monday night's mass shooting extended for several...
Owners of Charleston property where mass shooting occurred served with summons
It happened on SC-61 near Hunter Haven Boulevard around 9:06 a.m.
1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle hits tree in Dorchester Co.
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
‘Doc’ Antle, Myrtle Beach Safari owner, arrested by FBI
The organization reported it missing on Tuesday, discovering that it was stolen after Memorial...
Missing Scouts statue returned as pieces of scrap metal, dumped into buckets
RealityLink Charleston says the new development will include around 300 high-end apartments,...
$200M development next to TopGolf to create over 700 jobs

Latest News

An employee for the City of North Charleston is accusing Mayor Keith Summey of a “long-standing...
City employee accuses Mayor Summey of abuse of power, ‘hostile work environment’
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: City employee accuses Mayor Summey of abuse of power, ‘hostile work environment’
It happened on SC-61 near Hunter Haven Boulevard around 9:06 a.m.
1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle hits tree in Dorchester Co.
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Now Hiring with Ann McGill