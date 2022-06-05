SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Mariah Carey sued over hit song ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

Mariah Carey is facing a $20 million copyright infringement lawsuit over her 1994 song “All I...
Mariah Carey is facing a $20 million copyright infringement lawsuit over her 1994 song “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which is one of the best-selling singles of all time.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Singer Mariah Carey is facing a $20 million copyright infringement lawsuit over her massive hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

A country music artist named Vince Vance says he wrote and recorded a song with the same name five years before Carey’s massive hit. Vance, whose real name is Andy Stone, filed his lawsuit Friday in New Orleans federal court.

Experts say the only thing the two songs have in common is the title and point out that the U.S. Copyright Office has dozens of songs with the same name.

Carey’s Christmas classic was cowritten and coproduced by the singer herself and Walter Afanasieff in 1994. It appeared on her album “Merry Christmas” and is one of the best-selling singles of all time, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

Carey and Sony Music had yet to comment on the lawsuit, as of Saturday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Charleston Police said the crime scene for Monday night's mass shooting extended for several...
Owners of Charleston property where mass shooting occurred served with summons
The organization reported it missing on Tuesday, discovering that it was stolen after Memorial...
Missing Scouts statue returned as pieces of scrap metal, dumped into buckets
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
‘Doc’ Antle, Myrtle Beach Safari owner, arrested by FBI
RealityLink Charleston says the new development will include around 300 high-end apartments,...
$200M development next to TopGolf to create over 700 jobs
The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS have responded to a strip mall...
Vehicle malfunction leads to hospitalization of 5 children found in vehicle in N. Charleston

Latest News

Dozens of people went to Dorchester County’s Hurricane Expo at Ashley River Park on Saturday to...
Dorchester Co. officials urge Lowcountry to prepare ahead of potential hurricanes
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea test-fires salvo of short-range missiles
Flooding is seen in Miami early Saturday as the area has been hit by heavy rain from a tropical...
Heavy rain from tropical system hits Florida; flooding strands Miami vehicles
It happened on SC-61 near Hunter Haven Boulevard around 9:06 a.m.
1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle hits tree in Dorchester Co.